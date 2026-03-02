HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Job Fraud Suspect Arrested After Months on the Run

Job Fraud Suspect Arrested After Months on the Run

March 02, 2026

A man who allegedly defrauded a retired railway officer of Rs 17 lakh with false promises of a job at ONGC has been arrested in Gujarat after a 10-month manhunt, according to Mumbai police.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A man was arrested in Gujarat after 10 months on the run for a job fraud case in Mumbai.
  • The accused allegedly cheated a retired railway officer of Rs 17 lakh by promising his son a job at ONGC.
  • The accused and an accomplice posed as senior ONGC officials to gain the victim's trust.
  • The victim's son was called for a medical exam, but the promised job never materialised.
  • Police are investigating whether the accused defrauded more people using the same method.

A man was arrested from Gujarat after being on the run for 10 months in a job fraud case, a Mumbai police official said on Monday.

Narendra Manguruji Maundekar had allegedly cheated retired railway officer Jayprakash Tamore (64) of Rs 17 lakh after promising a job in ONGC for the complainant's son, the Mahim police station official said.

 

"Maundekar and co-accused Sandeep Jadhav posed as senior officials of the organisation. They claimed they had helped several persons to get jobs. After Tamore paid Rs 17 lakh in instalments in 2016, his son was called for a medical exam and assured of an appointment letter soon," he said.

However, there was no movement on the job front in nine years. The refund cheque Maundekar gave to Tamore, if the job did not materialise, bounced, after which case was registered in May 2025 for cheating and criminal breach of trust, he said.

Maundekar, Jadhav and Yashoda Maundekar were named in the FIR.

"Narendra Maundekar was held from Gujarat. He has confessed to cheating Tamore. Probe is on to find out if they duped more persons using this modus operandi," the official added.

