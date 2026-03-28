Dacoity Suspect Nabbed After 35 Years on the Run

After 35 years on the run, Beed police have finally arrested a man wanted in connection with a 1991 dacoity case, bringing an end to a decades-long manhunt.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Bhagwat Kamsarya Pawar, wanted in a 1991 dacoity case, was arrested in Beed after 35 years on the run.

The arrest was made by the Crime Branch during a special drive to trace absconders.

Pawar was also wanted in connection with a separate case from 2018.

The suspect had been evading authorities since the initial dacoity case was registered at Kaij police station.

A man on the run for 35 years in a dacoity case was arrested by Beed police, an official said on Saturday.

Bhagwat Kamsarya Pawar, a resident of Koregaon in Kaij tehsil, was arrested by the Crime Branch during a special drive held from March 21 to trace absconders, the official said.

Details of the Arrest

"He was absconding since 1991 after a dacoity case was registered at Kaij police station. He was held on March 27 by a team led by sub inspector Mahesh Vighne. Pawar was also wanted in a 2018 case," the official said.