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Home  » News » Dacoity Suspect Nabbed After 35 Years on the Run

Dacoity Suspect Nabbed After 35 Years on the Run

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

March 28, 2026 16:39 IST

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After 35 years on the run, Beed police have finally arrested a man wanted in connection with a 1991 dacoity case, bringing an end to a decades-long manhunt.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Bhagwat Kamsarya Pawar, wanted in a 1991 dacoity case, was arrested in Beed after 35 years on the run.
  • The arrest was made by the Crime Branch during a special drive to trace absconders.
  • Pawar was also wanted in connection with a separate case from 2018.
  • The suspect had been evading authorities since the initial dacoity case was registered at Kaij police station.

A man on the run for 35 years in a dacoity case was arrested by Beed police, an official said on Saturday.

Bhagwat Kamsarya Pawar, a resident of Koregaon in Kaij tehsil, was arrested by the Crime Branch during a special drive held from March 21 to trace absconders, the official said.

 

Details of the Arrest

"He was absconding since 1991 after a dacoity case was registered at Kaij police station. He was held on March 27 by a team led by sub inspector Mahesh Vighne. Pawar was also wanted in a 2018 case," the official said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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