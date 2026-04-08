Thane Man Duped of ₹22 Lakh in Fake Railways Job Scam

A retired man from Thane was scammed out of ₹22 lakh after being promised a job in the Indian Railways, highlighting the prevalence of job-related fraud.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points A retired man in Thane was allegedly defrauded of ₹22 lakh by individuals promising a job in the Indian Railways.

The accused contacted the victim over phone and in person, assuring him of a job and age adjustment for eligibility.

The scammers sent a fake appointment letter with the Indian Railways logo to gain the victim's trust.

The victim transferred ₹22 lakh through online transactions, but the job never materialised, and the accused disappeared.

Police have registered a case of cheating, forgery, and criminal breach of trust against the three accused and are searching for them.

Police have registered a case against three persons, including a woman, for allegedly cheating a 56-year-old retired man in Maharashtra's Thane of Rs 22 lakh by promising him a job in the railways, officials said on Wednesday.

Based on the complaint lodged by the man, a case was registered at the Kapurbawdi police station, they said.

The alleged fraud took place between August 2024 and May 2025, during which the accused contacted the complainant through phone calls and personal visits at his residence, an official said.

The accused have been identified as Dravid Laxman Walimba (22), Kaveri Naidu Jadhav (25) and Abhimanyu Singh (35).

Details of the Railways Job Scam

"They lured the complainant by promising to secure him a job in the Indian Railways and also assured him that his age would be adjusted to meet eligibility criteria," an officer from Kapurbawdi police station said.

To gain his trust, the accused allegedly sent him a fake appointment letter bearing the logo of Indian Railways, police said.

Believing the claims, the complainant transferred a total of Rs 22 lakh to the accused through online transactions and other money transfer modes over several months.

However, the promised job never materialised, and the accused neither returned the money nor remained in contact, prompting the victim to approach the police.

Charges of cheating, forgery and criminal breach of trust have been slapped against the trio and efforts are on to trace and apprehend them.