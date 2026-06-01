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Man Arrested In Meerut For Murder Of Missing Teenager

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

June 01, 2026 11:43 IST

Meerut police have cracked the case of a missing teenager, arresting a man suspected of murdering her over a financial disagreement and disposing of her body.

Key Points

  • Meerut police solved the murder of a 17-year-old girl missing for over a month.
  • A 42-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing the teenager over a monetary dispute.
  • The victim, a class 12 student and kabaddi player, had been missing since April 16.
  • The accused confessed to attacking the girl with a brick and dumping her body in a drain.
  • Police used technical surveillance and intelligence inputs to track down and arrest the suspect.

Police have solved the murder of a 17-year-old girl who had been missing for nearly one-and-a-half months in Meerut district, arresting a 42-year-old man who allegedly killed her over a monetary dispute and dumped her body in a drain, officials said on Monday.

Details Of The Missing Teenager

The victim, Anushka alias Riya, a class 12 student and kabaddi player, had been missing since April 16.

 

Her father, Nempal, a resident of Chirauri village in the Daurala area, lodged a missing person's complaint at Kankarkhera police station on April 28.

Police said the teenager was studying at a school near the Kankarkhera bypass and was living in rented accommodation in Shobhapur.

Investigation And Arrest

Following directions from senior police officials, three teams were formed to investigate the case with the help of technical surveillance and intelligence inputs.

During the probe, suspicion fell on Shyam Dhanak (42), who allegedly evaded police questioning and went into hiding in the Chandigarh-Mohali region, switching off his communication devices.

Based on technical evidence and intelligence inputs, police tracked down and arrested him on Sunday.

Accused's Confession And Body Recovery

During interrogation, Dhanak told police that he worked and lived at a fast-food outlet near Shobhapur Cut and was acquainted with the victim.

He told police that the girl had borrowed money from him and a dispute arose when he demanded its return.

According to police, the accused allegedly attacked the teenager with a brick, killing her on the spot, before stuffing her body into a sack and dumped it in a drain near the Rohta bypass road.

The body was recovered on the accused's identification on Sunday, police said.

Police said additional charges are being invoked on the basis of evidence collected during the investigation and further legal proceedings are underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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