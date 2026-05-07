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Man Held For Keeping Daughter's Body For Months

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 07, 2026 09:47 IST

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A shocking case in Meerut sees a 72-year-old man arrested for allegedly keeping his daughter's body at home for months after her death, raising questions about his motives and mental state.

Photograph: Wikimedia Commons

Photograph: Wikimedia Commons

Key Points

  • A 72-year-old man in Meerut was arrested for allegedly keeping his daughter's body at home for months.
  • The man, Udaybhanu Biswas, did not perform the last rites after his 35-year-old daughter's death.
  • Local residents alerted police due to a foul smell coming from the house.
  • Preliminary investigation suggests the daughter died of illness in December 2025.
  • The decomposed body was recovered and sent for post-mortem examination.

A 72-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly keeping the body of his daughter inside their house for nearly four months after her death, officials said on Thursday.

A resident of Teli Mohalla in the Sadar Bazar police station area, Udaybhanu Biswas did not perform the last rites of his 35-year-old daughter Priyanka after her death and kept the body in a locked room of the house.

 

Discovery of the Decomposed Body

The matter came to light in April after local residents alerted police about a strong foul smell emanating from the house, they said, adding that he was formally arrested on Wednesday.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Priyanka had died due to illness on December 1, 2025. Biswas stayed in the house with the body for several days and allegedly used perfume to suppress the foul smell.

Investigation and Psychiatric Evaluation

Police recovered the decomposed body from the house on April 10. The body had largely turned into a skeleton by the time it was found, sources said.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination after completion of legal formalities, they added.

Background of the Accused

According to police, Biswas is originally from West Bengal and is a retired administrative officer from the education department.

Police said he has undergone psychiatric evaluation at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Medical College and was formally arrested on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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