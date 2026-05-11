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Jamshedpur: Man Arrested For Murder Of Teenage Girl

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 11, 2026 20:10 IST

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Jamshedpur police have arrested a man for the murder of a teenage girl, revealing a tragic story of a relationship gone wrong.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Jamshedpur police have solved the murder case of a teenage girl.
  • Sonu Karmakar, a 20-year-old man, has been arrested as the accused in the murder.
  • The victim was found dead in a government middle school in Jamshedpur.
  • The accused allegedly strangled the girl after she pressured him for marriage.

Police in Jamshedpur have claimed to have solved the murder of a teenage girl with the arrest of an accused.

The body of the girl was found in a government middle school in Jamshedpur on Saturday morning.

 

Accused Arrested in Connection to Murder

Police arrested the accused, identified as Sonu Karmakar (20), from his home in Birsanagar Zone-2 under Birsanagar police station, Superintendent of Police (City) Lalit Meena said at a press conference here.

Motive Behind the Murder

Though Karmakar was a married man, he developed a relationship with the victim, who was pressuring him for marriage, the SP said.

The accused brought the girl her to an isolated middle school premises in Sopodera under Parsudih police station limit for discussion. An altercation broke out between them over the issue, and in a fit of rage, Karmakar strangulated her to death and fled, the SP said.

Based on evidence, police identified the accused and apprehended him from Birsanagar home, Meena said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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