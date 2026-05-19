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Home  » News » Prime Accused Arrested In Meerut Woman's Murder

Prime Accused Arrested In Meerut Woman's Murder

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 19, 2026 09:13 IST

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Police in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, have arrested the prime accused in the murder of a young woman, bringing a swift resolution to the case.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points

  • Police in Meerut have arrested the prime suspect in the murder of a young woman.
  • The victim, Lalita Gautam, was reported missing from Kirot village.
  • Her body was discovered in a forest area in Upsiya village.
  • The accused, Ankush Kumar, allegedly confessed to the murder during interrogation.

Police have arrested the prime accused allegedly involved in the murder of a young woman in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district, an official said.

Meerut Police Investigate Missing Person Report

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Avinash Pandey said that on May 16, the father of Lalita Gautam (20), a resident of Kirot village reported her disappearance at the TP Nagar police station. The police registered a missing person report and initiated an investigation.

 

Discovery of the Body and Subsequent Arrest

On May 17, the woman's body was recovered from a forest in Upsiya village in the Rohta police station area of the district.

Based on a written complaint filed by the deceased's father, the police registered a case against Ankush Kumar (23), a resident of Kalyanpur village in Rohta police station area under relevant sections of the BNS.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to murdering the woman.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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