Prime Accused Arrested In Meerut Woman's Murder

Police in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, have arrested the prime accused in the murder of a young woman, bringing a swift resolution to the case.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points Police in Meerut have arrested the prime suspect in the murder of a young woman.

The victim, Lalita Gautam, was reported missing from Kirot village.

Her body was discovered in a forest area in Upsiya village.

The accused, Ankush Kumar, allegedly confessed to the murder during interrogation.

Police have arrested the prime accused allegedly involved in the murder of a young woman in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district, an official said.

Meerut Police Investigate Missing Person Report

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Avinash Pandey said that on May 16, the father of Lalita Gautam (20), a resident of Kirot village reported her disappearance at the TP Nagar police station. The police registered a missing person report and initiated an investigation.

Discovery of the Body and Subsequent Arrest

On May 17, the woman's body was recovered from a forest in Upsiya village in the Rohta police station area of the district.

Based on a written complaint filed by the deceased's father, the police registered a case against Ankush Kumar (23), a resident of Kalyanpur village in Rohta police station area under relevant sections of the BNS.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to murdering the woman.