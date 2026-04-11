Meerut Man Detained After Daughter's Body Found at Home Months After Death

In a shocking case from Meerut, India, an elderly man is under investigation after police discovered his daughter's body in his home, where he allegedly kept it for months after her death, raising questions about the circumstances surrounding her demise.

Key Points A 76-year-old man in Meerut allegedly kept his daughter's body at home for over four months after her death.

The man, Uday Bhanu Biswas, reportedly locked the house and left after his daughter's death, returning recently.

Relatives alerted police after detecting a strong odour, leading to the discovery of the woman's skeletal remains.

Police have detained Biswas for interrogation and are investigating the circumstances surrounding his daughter's death to determine if it was natural.

A forensic team has collected evidence from the scene, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

A 76-year-old man allegedly kept the body of his daughter at his home here following her death from apparent ailment over four months back, police said on Saturday.

They said the man allegedly locked the home and left the area soon after his daughter's death, and returned recently.

The elderly man -- identified as Uday Bhanu Biswas (76), a native of West Bengal -- retired as an administrative officer in the education department. He resided in Teli Mohalla area under Sadar Bazar police station limits with his daughter, Priyanka Biswas (35), who was a private teacher.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman allegedly died on December 1, 2025, apparently due to illness. However, her father neither informed anyone of her passing, nor performed her last rites -- staying at the house with the body for several days, using perfume to mask the foul odour.

Police said the accused later filled his house with garbage to avoid suspicion before leaving for Haridwar, from where he had recently returned.

On Friday, some of his relatives visited the house. Upon detecting a strong stench emanating from the premises, they alerted the police.

Police Investigation and Discovery

Circle Officer (Cantonment) Naveena Shukla said when questioned about his daughter, the elderly man initially evaded the subject. However, he eventually revealed that his daughter had died due to illness, and he had locked her body inside one of the rooms of the house.

Acting on the information, a police team entered the house and recovered the woman's skeletal remains. The body has been taken into custody and sent for post-mortem, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances that led to the death, the official said, adding that a forensic team has collected evidence from the scene.

The accused has been detained for interrogation. Police are investigating all aspects of the case to determine whether the death was natural or not.