Home » News » Thane Man Stabs Mother to Death After Alcohol Money Refusal

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A tragic incident in Thane sees a man arrested for the alleged murder of his mother following a dispute over money for alcohol, highlighting the devastating consequences of addiction and domestic disputes.

Key Points A 65-year-old woman in Thane was allegedly murdered by her son after she refused to give him money for alcohol.

The 29-year-old accused, Mangesh Rajkumar Sahib, had frequent arguments with his mother about his drinking.

The accused allegedly stabbed his mother multiple times with a knife after she refused to give him money.

Police have arrested the accused under section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A 65-year-old woman was stabbed to death allegedly by her son after she refused to give him money to buy alcohol in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Tuesday.

The police have arrested the 29-year-old accused in connection with the brutal attack that took place at his house in the Dhokali area in the wee hours of Monday, an official said.

The accused, Mangesh Rajkumar Sahib, had frequent arguments with his mother, Sangeeta Sahib, over his drinking habit, he said.

"The accused would regularly demand money from his mother to purchase alcohol. On Monday, when she refused to oblige him, Mangesh lost his temper and allegedly stabbed her with a knife multiple times," the official said, quoting the FIR.

The victim died on the spot, and the accused's sister, a resident of Bhiwandi, lodged a complaint with the police, he said.

The official said that the Narpoli police in Bhiwandi registered a "zero FIR", which was transferred to the Kapurbawdi police station in Thane city, under whose jurisdiction the crime occurred.

"The accused was arrested late on Monday night under section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)," the official added.