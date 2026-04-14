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Rajasthan Man's Death Under Investigation Amidst Affair Suspicions

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 14, 2026 18:29 IST

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Police in Rajasthan are investigating the suspicious death of a 28-year-old man, exploring a possible love affair as a key angle in the case.

Key Points

  • A 28-year-old man, Anil, died in Banswara, Rajasthan, under suspicious circumstances, leading to a police investigation.
  • Police are exploring multiple angles, including a possible love affair, in connection with Anil's death.
  • The deceased was found injured in Khamera area and later died in hospital during treatment.
  • Authorities are analysing call detail records and considering all possible motives behind the incident.

A 28-year-old man died under suspicious circumstances in Rajasthan's Banswara district, with police probing multiple angles, including a possible affair, officials said on Tuesday.

The deceased, Anil, was the brother of Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) leader Ashok Ninama, who has alleged that he was beaten to death.

 

According to the police, Anil, a resident of Banslikheda village, was found in an injured condition late Monday night in bushes in Khamera area, around six km from his home. He later succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a hospital.

Police Investigation Details

Ghatol Deputy Superintendent of Police Mahendra Meghvanshi said the police are investigating the case from the angle of a possible love affair.

"The man was found injured during the night and his statement was recorded by the police. We are examining all possible angles, including a personal relationship," he said.

Police said that according to the victim's family, on Monday night, a village sarpanch informed Ninama about the incident.

Superintendent of Police Sudhir Joshi said the exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained. "Nothing conclusive can be said at this stage. We are also analysing call detail records as part of the investigation," he said.

Joshi added that Anil was married and is survived by two children. His parents are school teachers and his sister is a sarpanch.

Police said further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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