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Home  » News » Rajasthan Man Dies After Attack by Mosque Caretaker: What Sparked the Tragedy?

Rajasthan Man Dies After Attack by Mosque Caretaker: What Sparked the Tragedy?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 20, 2026 20:49 IST

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A man in Rajasthan tragically died after being set ablaze in a mosque by its caretaker, prompting a police investigation into the motive behind the heinous crime.

Key Points

  • A man in Rajasthan's Tonk district died after being set on fire by a mosque caretaker.
  • The victim, Hakim, succumbed to his injuries at SMS hospital in Jaipur.
  • The incident followed a verbal argument between Hakim and the accused, Abdul Rashid.
  • Police are searching for the absconding accused, Abdul Rashid.
  • The incident occurred in a mosque in Kalmanda village, Rajasthan.

A man who was set ablaze by a mosque caretaker in Rajasthan's Tonk district succumbed to his burn injuries at SMS hospital in Jaipur, police said on Friday.

Malpura Deputy Superintendent of Police Ashish Kumar Prajapat said the victim, Hakim (45), died during treatment on Thursday night.

 

Hakim's body was handed over to family members on Friday, after which a funeral was conducted in his village.

Details of the Attack

The incident took place in a mosque in Kalmanda village on Thursday. The accused, Abdul Rashid (25), hurled some inflammable substance at Hakim when he was inside a bathroom, setting him on fire.

Prajapat said Rashid and Hakim had a verbal argument on Wednesday over some issue.

Locals rushed Hakim to a nearby hospital, from where he was referred to a hospital in Jaipur.

Investigation Underway

The accused is absconding and a search for him is on, the DSP said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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