Man killed in Kota stabbing linked to old grudge

A 30-year-old man in Kota was tragically stabbed to death following a long-standing dispute, prompting a police investigation and manhunt for the suspect.

Key Points A 30-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Kota due to an old enmity.

The victim was attacked while carrying his young daughter, who sustained minor injuries.

Police have identified the suspect and are currently searching for him.

The incident is believed to be motivated by a past dispute between the victim and the accused.

A 30-year-old man was stabbed to death over an old enmity in the Ladpura area here, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, Mohammed Salman, was attacked on Tuesday night when he had stepped out to a nearby shop with his one-and-a-half-year-old daughter in his arms.

An assailant came from behind, sprayed red pepper powder on his face and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the spot, police said.

The child sustained minor injuries in the incident, they added.

Salman collapsed on the spot and was taken to MBS Hospital by family members and neighbours, where he died during treatment on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, police said.

Police Investigation and Suspect Details

The accused has been identified as Sohel alias Montu, a resident of the same area. Initial investigation suggests past enmity as the motive behind the attack, Circle Inspector Mahendra Maru of Rampura police station said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on the complaint of Salman's brother, and efforts are underway to nab the accused, police said.

The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem on Wednesday, they added.