Rajasthan: Ex-serviceman fatally stabbed after argument

An ex-serviceman's murder in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district has ignited protests and road blockades, demanding justice and compensation for the victim's family after a fatal stabbing.

Key Points Udayveer Singh, an ex-serviceman, was allegedly stabbed to death by Akram in Jhunjhunu district, Rajasthan, after a verbal altercation.

The incident occurred near Singh's cattle feed shop in the Chirawa police station area, leading to his death in a government hospital.

Following the murder, villagers protested by blocking the Delhi-Bikaner National Highway, demanding the arrest of the accused and compensation for the victim's family.

Akram has been arrested, and additional police forces were deployed to maintain law and order in the affected area.

An ex-serviceman was stabbed to death allegedly by a man from his village in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, police said on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Udayveer Singh (50), who ran a cattle feed shop in the village.

The incident took place in the Chirawa police station area on Sunday night when Akram and Singh got into a verbal spat near his shop. In a fit of rage, Akram stabbed Udayveer and fled, Additional SP Jhunjhunu Devendra Singh Rajawat said.

Locals rushed Singh to a private hospital in Chirawa town, from where he was referred to a government hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Rajawat said that Akram was arrested on Monday.

Protests Erupt After Murder

Meanwhile, villagers staged a protest and blocked the Delhi-Bikaner National Highway (NH-11) near Lakhu village. They demanded the arrest of the accused and compensation for the victim's family.

An additional police force was deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

The additional SP said that the dharna has been called off.