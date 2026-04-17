Man Hacked To Death In Kerala Property Dispute

A deadly property dispute in Kerala resulted in the alleged hacking death of a 25-year-old man by his neighbour, highlighting the tragic consequences of land disagreements.

Key Points A 25-year-old man was allegedly murdered in Kanjikkuzhy, Kerala, due to a property boundary dispute.

The victim, Rajan, was allegedly attacked by his neighbour, Anoop, with a knife-like weapon.

The property dispute escalated when the accused questioned the victim about cement pillars for a fence.

Rajan's mother was also injured while trying to intervene in the altercation.

A 25-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death by his neighbour following a dispute over property boundaries at Kanjikkuzhy here, police said on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Rajan, alias Kuttappayi, a native of Churulipathal, Alppara, in Kanjikkuzhy.

Accused Arrested in Kerala Murder Case

Police arrested the accused, Anoop, a neighbour of Rajan, on Friday morning.

According to officials at the Kanjikkuzhy police station, there had been an ongoing dispute between the two families over the boundary of their respective properties.

Details of the Fatal Property Dispute

On Thursday around 9 pm, Anoop allegedly reached Rajan's house carrying a knife-like weapon and questioned him over cement pillars brought for erecting a fence along the property boundary.

The argument escalated into a physical altercation, during which Anoop allegedly hacked Rajan and stabbed him, police said.

Rajan's mother, Mohini, who tried to intervene, was also attacked and sustained injuries.

Following the incident, Anoop fled the scene. Rajan was rushed to a hospital by locals, but he succumbed to his injuries, police added.

A case has been registered, and the accused was traced to a nearby house and apprehended around 4 am, officials said.

Under Indian law, the accused would likely face charges related to murder and assault. The police investigation will now focus on gathering evidence and witness statements to build a case for prosecution. Property disputes are a common trigger for violent crime in some rural areas of Kerala.