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Police Probe Death Of Man Found Hanging In Delhi Home

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 03, 2026 20:56 IST

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Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 32-year-old man found hanging in northeast Delhi's Old Mustafabad, following his live-in partner's report of a prior quarrel and self-inflicted injuries.

Photograph: Pixabay.com

Photograph: Pixabay.com

Key Points

  • A 32-year-old man was discovered hanging inside a house in northeast Delhi's Old Mustafabad area.
  • The deceased was living in a live-in relationship, and his partner reported a quarrel the previous night where he allegedly self-harmed.
  • The woman found him hanging the following morning and immediately informed the police.
  • The deceased's brother has stated he does not suspect any foul play, and a forensic investigation is currently underway.

A 32-year-old man was found hanging inside a house in northeast Delhi's Old Mustafabad area on Wednesday, an official said. Police said information regarding an unconscious man was received at Dayalpur police station, following which a team rushed to the spot.

Investigation Into Delhi Man's Death

During preliminary inquiry, it was found that the deceased had been living with a woman in a live-in relationship. According to the woman's statement to police, the couple had a quarrel on Tuesday night, during which the man allegedly inflicted injuries on himself with a blade. She told investigators that both of them later went to sleep.

 

"On waking up the next morning, the woman allegedly found the man hanging from a window," the officer said, adding that she then informed the police. During the investigation, the deceased's brother told police that he did not suspect any foul play in his brother's death. A forensic team inspected the scene and collected evidence. The body has been shifted to the mortuary of Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital for postmortem. Police said further inquiry was underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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