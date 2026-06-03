Police Probe Death Of Man Found Hanging In Delhi Home

Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 32-year-old man found hanging in northeast Delhi's Old Mustafabad, following his live-in partner's report of a prior quarrel and self-inflicted injuries.

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Key Points A 32-year-old man was discovered hanging inside a house in northeast Delhi's Old Mustafabad area.

The deceased was living in a live-in relationship, and his partner reported a quarrel the previous night where he allegedly self-harmed.

The woman found him hanging the following morning and immediately informed the police.

The deceased's brother has stated he does not suspect any foul play, and a forensic investigation is currently underway.

A 32-year-old man was found hanging inside a house in northeast Delhi's Old Mustafabad area on Wednesday, an official said. Police said information regarding an unconscious man was received at Dayalpur police station, following which a team rushed to the spot.

Investigation Into Delhi Man's Death

During preliminary inquiry, it was found that the deceased had been living with a woman in a live-in relationship. According to the woman's statement to police, the couple had a quarrel on Tuesday night, during which the man allegedly inflicted injuries on himself with a blade. She told investigators that both of them later went to sleep.

"On waking up the next morning, the woman allegedly found the man hanging from a window," the officer said, adding that she then informed the police. During the investigation, the deceased's brother told police that he did not suspect any foul play in his brother's death. A forensic team inspected the scene and collected evidence. The body has been shifted to the mortuary of Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital for postmortem. Police said further inquiry was underway.