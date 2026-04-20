Delhi Man Stabbed To Death Over Staring Incident

A man was fatally stabbed in Delhi after an argument erupted over staring, highlighting the deadly consequences of escalating disputes and old rivalries.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points An elderly man, Ismail, was stabbed to death in Seelampur, Delhi, after an argument with Danish.

The argument began because Danish believed Ismail was staring at him, reigniting an old rivalry.

Danish allegedly attacked Ismail with a knife, inflicting multiple stab wounds.

Ismail's sons retaliated, attacking Danish and his family, resulting in injuries to Danish.

Police have registered cases against both Danish and Ismail's sons, and an investigation is underway.

An elderly man was stabbed to death by another man, with whom he had an old rivalry, for allegedly staring at him in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area on Monday, an official said.

After receiving information around 8.30 am that an injured person with stab wounds had been taken to JPC Hospital, a police team rushed to the hospital and identified the injured as Ismail, who was declared dead by doctors.

Staring Incident Leads To Deadly Fight

"During the enquiry, it was revealed that Ismail was sitting near his house along with one Mohammad Irshad when the accused, identified as Danish, passed by the spot," a police officer said.

Upon being stared at by the victim, the accused became annoyed due to an earlier dispute and started abusing him, leading to a heated argument.

Police said that during the altercation, Shahid Ali reached the spot and tried to intervene, but the accused assaulted him with fists, injuring his eye.

Family Retaliation And Further Injuries

"The situation escalated when the accused allegedly brought a knife and attacked Ismail, inflicting multiple stab injuries on his chest, abdomen and head," the officer said.

Meanwhile, upon hearing about the attack on their father, Ismail's sons, Zafar alias Zeeshan and Faizan, reached there with the intent to take revenge.

"A scuffle took place. During the scuffle, Zafar alias Zeeshan and Faizan attacked Danish and his family members, as a result of which Danish also sustained injuries on his chest and other parts of his body. The injured Danish has been admitted to JPC Hospital. Accordingly, a separate case was registered against Zafar and Faizan, and a further investigation is underway," the officer said.

Police Investigation Underway

Ismail was immediately rushed to the hospital by local residents, but succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Police is examining the CCTV footage from nearby areas to establish the sequence of events and corroborate the statements of witnesses, they said.

"A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway. Efforts are being made to apprehend the accused," the officer added.

Under Indian law, the accused could face charges of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. The police will likely conduct further investigations, including gathering forensic evidence and witness statements, before filing a charge sheet in court. Such incidents of violence stemming from petty disputes highlight underlying social tensions in densely populated urban areas.