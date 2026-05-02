Man Dies In UP Police Custody; Negligence Probe Ordered

A 23-year-old man's death in police custody in Uttar Pradesh has triggered a negligence investigation and allegations of police brutality, raising serious questions about accountability.

Key Points A 23-year-old man died in police custody in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly by suicide.

Three police personnel have been suspended for alleged negligence in connection with the death.

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The deceased's family alleges police brutality and demands a murder case be registered against the officers involved.

Police claim the man was found hanging in the outpost and was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead.

A 23-year-old man died after he allegedly hung himself at a police outpost here when he was brought in for questioning, officials said on Saturday.

Three police personnel including the outpost in-charge have been suspended over alleged negligence in this connection, and a magisterial inquiry is underway, they added.

Family Alleges Police Brutality

Family members of the deceased, however, alleged that he was brutally beaten by the police, leading to his death. They claimed the police were trying to cover up the incident by terming it suicide and demanded registration of a murder case against the accused personnel and a fair probe.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Suraj Kumar Rai said Rohit, a resident of Nirpura village, was summoned to the Bhadal outpost under Doghat police station limits in connection with a recent theft.

"After questioning, he was to be handed over to his family members, who had also called to the outpost," he said.

Police Version of Events

Rai said during this time, the man allegedly attempted suicide by hanging himself from a fan inside the outpost using a cloth.

Police personnel present at the spot brought him down and rushed him to the community health centre in Budhana. He was later referred to the district hospital in a critical condition where doctors declared him dead during treatment.

Investigation and Suspensions

"Prima facie negligence has come to light in the incident, following which the outpost in-charge and two constables have been suspended with immediate effect," the SP said, adding that a case is being registered under relevant sections at Doghat police station based on a complaint by the deceased's family.

He said a magisterial inquiry has been initiated following discussions with the district magistrate, and a forensic team is collecting evidence from the spot.

"Strict legal action will be taken against those found guilty based on the findings of the investigation," Rai said, adding that the law and order situation in the area is normal.