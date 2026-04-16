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Delhi Man's Suicide in Guest House Follows Argument with Partner

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 16, 2026 20:58 IST

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A 28-year-old man was found dead in a Delhi guest house after an argument with his partner, prompting a police investigation into a suspected suicide.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A 28-year-old man was found dead in a Kalkaji guest house in Delhi, with police investigating a possible suicide.
  • The man had checked into the guest house with a 24-year-old woman, and an argument reportedly occurred before the incident.
  • Police investigation suggests a possible suicide, with the man allegedly hanging himself after a dispute.
  • The body has been sent for postmortem, and police are investigating the exact circumstances of the death in the Delhi guest house.

A 28-year-old man who had checked into a guest house in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji with a woman was found hanging in his room, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, a PCR call regarding the suicide was received at the Kalkaji Police Station at 8.41 pm on Wednesday.

 

A police team rushed to the spot and found a man hanging from a ceiling fan in a ground-floor room of the guest house. He was identified as Mohammad Javed, a resident of Tajpur Pahadi in Badarpur area.

A preliminary inquiry revealed that Javed had checked into the guest house at around 3 pm with a 24-year-old woman, also a resident of the same locality. The two had been in a relationship for the past nine years, a police officer said.

An argument broke out between the two during their stay, which escalated into a scuffle. After the fight, the woman fell asleep, while the man allegedly hanged himself using a chunni tying it to the ceiling fan.

"At around 8.30 pm, when the woman woke up, she found the man hanging in the room. She immediately opened the door and raised an alarm, following which the guest house staff informed the police," the officer said.

No visible external injury marks were found on the body of the deceased, the police said.

"Initial findings suggest the man may have been under the influence of some substance at the time of the incident. The body has been shifted to the AIIMS mortuary for postmortem. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide, though further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events," they said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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