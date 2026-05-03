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Man Kills Live-In Partner, Dies By Suicide In Vrindavan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 03, 2026 11:34 IST

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In a tragic turn of events in Vrindavan, a man allegedly murdered his live-in partner after she filed a molestation complaint against him, before taking his own life.

Key Points

  • A man in Vrindavan allegedly murdered his live-in partner following a strained relationship.
  • The woman had previously filed a police complaint against the man for molestation and stalking.
  • The man allegedly strangled the woman before dying by suicide by hanging.
  • The incident was discovered after the woman's sister was unable to reach her and asked neighbours to check on her.

A 24-year-old man died by suicide after allegedly murdering his 28-year-old live-in partner in Vrindavan in the district, a police official said on Sunday.

The couple had been in a live-in relationship for the past two years. However, their relationship came under strain after the woman filed a police complaint against him accusing him of molestation.

 

Details of the Vrindavan Tragedy

Circle Officer (Sadar) Preetam Pal Singh said the woman identified as Radhika (28) was living in a rented room along with the man identified as Subhash Thakur in Durgapuram Colony following a divorce from her husband.

Following a disagreement, Radhika had filed a police report against Thakur a few days earlier, accusing him of molestation and stalking.

Police Investigation and Findings

Enraged by this, Thakur allegedly strangled Radhika to death and subsequently hanged himself.

The incident came to light on Saturday night when Radhika's sister, Anita, tried calling her multiple times, but her calls went unanswered. She then asked the neighbours to check on her.

Upon spotting a body inside the room through a window, the neighbours immediately alerted the police. When the police broke the door to enter the house, they found Radhika's body lying on the bed, while Thakur was found hanging from a noose.

Prima facie, Thakur murdered his partner and then took his life by hanging himself, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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