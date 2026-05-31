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Man Found Murdered After Being Called Out At Night In UP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 31, 2026 13:50 IST

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Police in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, are investigating the alleged murder of a 24-year-old man who was lured from his home by a late-night phone call.

Key Points

  • A 24-year-old man was allegedly murdered in Kushinagar after receiving a late-night call.
  • The victim, Sandeep Yadav, was found dead near a mobile tower after being called out of his house.
  • Police have launched an investigation to determine the motive and identify those responsible for the murder.
  • Authorities are investigating who called Sandeep Yadav out of his house and the events leading to his death.

A 24-year-old man was allegedly murdered after being called out of his house late at night here, police said on Sunday.

Incident Details and Initial Findings

The incident took place in Bardiha village under the Ahirauli Bazar police station area.

 

According to the police, Sandeep Yadav received a call at around 11 pm on Saturday, after which he went out of his house.

Family members said he had not informed anyone before leaving.

At around 1 am, a village resident received a call from Sandeep's mobile phone informing him that Sandeep was lying injured on a culvert near a mobile tower.

When villagers reached the spot, they found Sandeep dead, the police said.

Police Investigation Underway

Police reached the scene, took the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem examination.

SHO Pravindra Rai said police have launched an investigation into the murder and are trying to ascertain the motive behind the crime and identify those responsible.

"We are investigating who called Sandeep out of the village and the circumstances that led to his murder," Rai said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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