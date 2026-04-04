Suspicious Death After Dinner: Police Investigate Kushinagar Case

Police in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, are investigating the suspicious death of a 25-year-old man after he had dinner at a friend's house, with foul play suspected.

Key Points A 25-year-old man, Zakir, died after having dinner at a friend's house in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, prompting a police investigation.

The man collapsed while returning home and was declared dead at a hospital, raising suspicions about the circumstances.

Police are investigating potential foul play following a complaint lodged by the deceased's uncle.

The post-mortem report will determine the next course of action in the investigation of the suspicious death.

A 25-year-old man died under suspicious circumstances after having dinner at a friend's house here, police said on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Zakir, son of Alihusein, and a resident of Gauri Shukla village.

According to police, Zakir was returning home from his friend, Om Singh's house, around 9 pm on Friday, when he collapsed and was rushed to a hospital. His parents arrived at the scene. He was declared dead upon examination.

As the circumstances seemed suspicious, doctors handed over the body to the police for further action, they said.

Investigation Launched into Suspicious Death

The deceased's uncle has lodged a complaint alleging foul play and seeking a fair investigation, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Dinesh Kumar said action will be taken based on the post-mortem report.