Unidentified Vehicle Kills Man in Kushinagar Hit-and-Run

A 31-year-old man tragically died in a Kushinagar hit-and-run accident after being struck by an unidentified vehicle, prompting a police investigation into the fatal incident.

Key Points A 31-year-old man died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh.

The hit-and-run incident occurred on the Naurangia-Ghughuli road late Tuesday night.

The victim, Arjun Yadav, was critically injured and declared dead on arrival at the Community Health Centre.

Police are currently investigating the incident to identify the vehicle involved in the fatal hit-and-run.

A 31-year-old man died of injuries after being hit by an unidentified vehicle here late Tuesday night, police said.

The incident occurred around 11 pm on the Naurangia-Ghughuli road under the Nebua Naurangia Police Station limits. The deceased was identified as Arjun Yadav of Phulwaria village.

According to the police, Yadav walked about half a kilometre from his house towards Raipur Chauraha when a speeding vehicle hit him from behind, leaving him critically injured.

Locals rushed him to the Community Health Centre in Kotwa in a private vehicle, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Station House Officer Sandeep Kumar Singh said the police are trying to identify the vehicle involved.