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Unidentified Vehicle Kills Man in Kushinagar Hit-and-Run

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

April 08, 2026 16:57 IST

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A 31-year-old man tragically died in a Kushinagar hit-and-run accident after being struck by an unidentified vehicle, prompting a police investigation into the fatal incident.

Key Points

  • A 31-year-old man died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh.
  • The hit-and-run incident occurred on the Naurangia-Ghughuli road late Tuesday night.
  • The victim, Arjun Yadav, was critically injured and declared dead on arrival at the Community Health Centre.
  • Police are currently investigating the incident to identify the vehicle involved in the fatal hit-and-run.

A 31-year-old man died of injuries after being hit by an unidentified vehicle here late Tuesday night, police said.

The incident occurred around 11 pm on the Naurangia-Ghughuli road under the Nebua Naurangia Police Station limits. The deceased was identified as Arjun Yadav of Phulwaria village.

 

According to the police, Yadav walked about half a kilometre from his house towards Raipur Chauraha when a speeding vehicle hit him from behind, leaving him critically injured.

Locals rushed him to the Community Health Centre in Kotwa in a private vehicle, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Station House Officer Sandeep Kumar Singh said the police are trying to identify the vehicle involved.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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