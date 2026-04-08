Unidentified Vehicle Kills Man in Kushinagar Hit-and-Run

A 31-year-old man tragically died in a Kushinagar hit-and-run accident after being struck by an unidentified vehicle, prompting a police investigation into the fatal incident.
Key Points
- A 31-year-old man died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh.
- The hit-and-run incident occurred on the Naurangia-Ghughuli road late Tuesday night.
- The victim, Arjun Yadav, was critically injured and declared dead on arrival at the Community Health Centre.
- Police are currently investigating the incident to identify the vehicle involved in the fatal hit-and-run.
A 31-year-old man died of injuries after being hit by an unidentified vehicle here late Tuesday night, police said.
The incident occurred around 11 pm on the Naurangia-Ghughuli road under the Nebua Naurangia Police Station limits. The deceased was identified as Arjun Yadav of Phulwaria village.
According to the police, Yadav walked about half a kilometre from his house towards Raipur Chauraha when a speeding vehicle hit him from behind, leaving him critically injured.
Locals rushed him to the Community Health Centre in Kotwa in a private vehicle, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
Station House Officer Sandeep Kumar Singh said the police are trying to identify the vehicle involved.