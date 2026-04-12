Police Investigate Accidental Shooting Death in Uttar Pradesh Village

A 24-year-old man in Muzaffarnagar died from an alleged accidental gunshot wound while cleaning a licensed weapon, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

Key Points A 24-year-old man, Aditya Chouhan, died from a gunshot wound in Muzaffarnagar.

Police are investigating the incident, which occurred at the victim's residence in Shahbuddinpur village.

The family claims the gunshot was accidental, occurring while the victim was cleaning a licensed firearm.

The victim was declared dead at the district hospital.

A 24-year-old man was killed on Sunday after sustaining a gunshot injury at his residence in Shahbuddinpur village under Kotwali police station area here, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Aditya Chouhan. Circle Officer (CO) Siddharth Mishra said the victim was rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police have initiated an investigation to ascertain the circumstances of the firing, the CO said.

Investigation into the Circumstances

According to the deceaseds family, the gunshot allegedly went off accidentally from a licensed weapon while the youth was cleaning it.