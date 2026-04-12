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Police Investigate Accidental Shooting Death in Uttar Pradesh Village

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 12, 2026 18:33 IST

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A 24-year-old man in Muzaffarnagar died from an alleged accidental gunshot wound while cleaning a licensed weapon, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

Key Points

  • A 24-year-old man, Aditya Chouhan, died from a gunshot wound in Muzaffarnagar.
  • Police are investigating the incident, which occurred at the victim's residence in Shahbuddinpur village.
  • The family claims the gunshot was accidental, occurring while the victim was cleaning a licensed firearm.
  • The victim was declared dead at the district hospital.

A 24-year-old man was killed on Sunday after sustaining a gunshot injury at his residence in Shahbuddinpur village under Kotwali police station area here, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Aditya Chouhan. Circle Officer (CO) Siddharth Mishra said the victim was rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

 

Police have initiated an investigation to ascertain the circumstances of the firing, the CO said.

Investigation into the Circumstances

According to the deceaseds family, the gunshot allegedly went off accidentally from a licensed weapon while the youth was cleaning it.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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