Man Found Dead In Delhi; Possible Fall From Rooftop

A 29-year-old man was found dead in Delhi's Mayur Vihar, prompting a police investigation into a possible fall from a building rooftop.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 29-year-old man, Mohammad Ashraf, was found dead in Mayur Vihar, Delhi.

Preliminary investigation suggests Ashraf may have fallen from a building rooftop.

Ashraf worked as a tailor in Noida and had recently returned from Bengaluru.

Police are investigating a possible domestic dispute and alcohol consumption as contributing factors.

CCTV footage indicates Ashraf fell from the rooftop of a building; no foul play suspected so far.

A 29-year-old man was found dead with injuries in Mayur Vihar here on Thursday, with preliminary investigation suggesting that he may have fallen from a building rooftop, police said.

Investigation into Unexplained Death in Delhi

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Ashraf, a resident of Gharoli village in the Ghazipur area in east Delhi, they said.

According to police, a PCR call was received at Ghazipur police station regarding a man lying dead in a parking area near Shiv Mandir Chowk.

"During an enquiry, teams found that Ashraf worked as a tailor in Noida and had recently returned from Bengaluru," a senior police officer said.

Possible Factors in Mayur Vihar Incident

Police said he was involved in a domestic dispute with his wife, who had recently started living with her sister in a nearby locality. Police said Ashraf was allegedly a habitual drinker and had consumed alcohol on Wednesday.

"CCTV footage collected from the area was examined, and prima facie indicated that the man fell from the rooftop of a building," the officer said.

The crime team and forensic experts inspected the scene. No foul play has been noticed so far, said the officer, adding that further proceedings are underway.