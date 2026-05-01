Property Dealer Dies After Fall From Lucknow Building

A property dealer tragically died after falling from an 11th-floor building in Lucknow, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Key Points A property dealer, Prabal Jain, died after falling from the 11th floor of a residential building in Lucknow.

The incident occurred at Janeshwar Enclave on Kursi Road, prompting a police investigation.

Preliminary investigations suggest the death may have been a suicide, based on information from the deceased's wife.

The deceased was identified as Prabal Jain, 31, a property dealer from Sitapur district.

A property dealer died after falling from the 11th floor of a residential building in the Gudamba area of Lucknow, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred around 8.45 pm on Thursday at Janeshwar Enclave located on the Kursi Road, according to a statement issued by Lucknow Police.

Police Investigation Into Lucknow Building Fall

On receiving information, the local police team rushed to the spot and found the man critically injured on the ground.

He was taken to a trauma centre of a government medical college, where doctors declared him dead after examination, the police said.

A forensic team inspected the scene and collected evidence. The body has been sent for a post-mortem after completion of inquest proceedings, the statement said.

Identity Of The Deceased Property Dealer

Based on information provided by the deceased's wife, the man was identified as Prabal Jain (31), a native of Mahmoodabad in Sitapur district, who was living in a rented flat with his wife at Janeshwar Enclave.

Preliminary investigation and inputs from his wife suggest that Jain allegedly died by suicide, police said.

He was a property dealer while his wife is employed as a floor manager at a premium shopping mall here. The couple had been married for about a year.