Delhi Man Dies After Being Run Over by Excavator; Family Alleges Negligence

A tragic excavator accident in Delhi's Shakurpur area resulted in the death of a 27-year-old man, leading to allegations of negligence and a police investigation.

Key Points A 27-year-old man died after being struck by an excavator in Shakurpur, Delhi, prompting a police investigation.

The excavator driver has been apprehended by police after locals intervened at the scene of the fatal accident.

Family members of the deceased are alleging negligence and demanding accountability for the fatal excavator incident.

The victim was the sole provider for his family, including his wife and two children, highlighting the devastating impact of the accident.

A man was killed after being run over by an excavator in northwest Delhi's Shakurpur area on Saturday morning, police said.

The incident occurred around 10 am near a graveyard in Shakurpur, following which a police team rushed to the spot, they said.

Police said Md Hussain (27), the sole breadwinner of his family, succumbed to his injuries. He is survived by his wife, two children and elderly father.

The driver of the excavator, Ashish (23), a native of Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh district, was apprehended by locals at the scene and handed over to the police.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the accused was driving the excavator towards Beriwala Bagh in Shakurpur for park levelling work when the accident occurred, police said.

Family's Grief and Allegations

Family members of the deceased expressed grief and alleged negligence.

Hussain's sister said, "I got a call around 9:30 AM. When I reached, the condition of his body was beyond words," she added, breaking down. She demanded that the government take responsibility for the education and expenses of his children.

The victim's wife, Mamta, said Hussain had gone out for his work when the incident occurred. "I got a call but I couldn't answer it. Then my nephew came and told me that he has died. I couldn't believe it," she said.

"His head was completely crushed. I didn't have the courage to see him in that condition," she said, claiming that two operators of the excavator were involved in the incident.

"One of them fled. The other was caught by locals before being handed over to the police," she said.

Police said a case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and further investigation is underway.