HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Delhi Man Dies After Being Run Over by Excavator; Family Alleges Negligence

Delhi Man Dies After Being Run Over by Excavator; Family Alleges Negligence

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 28, 2026 22:50 IST

x

A tragic excavator accident in Delhi's Shakurpur area resulted in the death of a 27-year-old man, leading to allegations of negligence and a police investigation.

Key Points

  • A 27-year-old man died after being struck by an excavator in Shakurpur, Delhi, prompting a police investigation.
  • The excavator driver has been apprehended by police after locals intervened at the scene of the fatal accident.
  • Family members of the deceased are alleging negligence and demanding accountability for the fatal excavator incident.
  • The victim was the sole provider for his family, including his wife and two children, highlighting the devastating impact of the accident.

A man was killed after being run over by an excavator in northwest Delhi's Shakurpur area on Saturday morning, police said.

The incident occurred around 10 am near a graveyard in Shakurpur, following which a police team rushed to the spot, they said.

 

Police said Md Hussain (27), the sole breadwinner of his family, succumbed to his injuries. He is survived by his wife, two children and elderly father.

The driver of the excavator, Ashish (23), a native of Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh district, was apprehended by locals at the scene and handed over to the police.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the accused was driving the excavator towards Beriwala Bagh in Shakurpur for park levelling work when the accident occurred, police said.

Family's Grief and Allegations

Family members of the deceased expressed grief and alleged negligence.

Hussain's sister said, "I got a call around 9:30 AM. When I reached, the condition of his body was beyond words," she added, breaking down. She demanded that the government take responsibility for the education and expenses of his children.

The victim's wife, Mamta, said Hussain had gone out for his work when the incident occurred. "I got a call but I couldn't answer it. Then my nephew came and told me that he has died. I couldn't believe it," she said.

"His head was completely crushed. I didn't have the courage to see him in that condition," she said, claiming that two operators of the excavator were involved in the incident.

"One of them fled. The other was caught by locals before being handed over to the police," she said.

Police said a case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Delhi Man Dies After Being Run Over by JCB; Driver in Custody
Delhi Man Dies After Being Run Over by JCB; Driver in Custody
Delhi biker's death: Unbarricaded 15-ft pit left open on busy road
Delhi biker's death: Unbarricaded 15-ft pit left open on busy road
Main Contractor Arrested After Motorcyclist's Death in Unsecured Pit
Main Contractor Arrested After Motorcyclist's Death in Unsecured Pit
Main Contractor Arrested After Fatal Janakpuri Pit Incident
Main Contractor Arrested After Fatal Janakpuri Pit Incident
Days after biker's death, open manhole kills labourer in Delhi
Days after biker's death, open manhole kills labourer in Delhi

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Top Wellness Retreats Of India

webstory image 2

Our Stamps Tell India's Story: 21 Old Beauties

webstory image 3

Live Long: 9 Reasons Why Green Tea Is A Cup Of Health

VIDEOS

Urvashi Rautela Stuns in a Glamorous Purple Shimmery Dress1:00

Urvashi Rautela Stuns in a Glamorous Purple Shimmery Dress

PM Modi visits Terminal Building of Noida International Airport3:42

PM Modi visits Terminal Building of Noida International...

SEE: Sonal's Alluring Aura That's Breaking the Internet0:39

SEE: Sonal's Alluring Aura That's Breaking the Internet

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO