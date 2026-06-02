Man Shot Dead In Car Along Meerut Highway

A 23-year-old man was discovered dead in his car in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, prompting a police investigation into a suspected murder and potential disputes with acquaintances.

Key Points Tushar Tyagi, 23, was found dead in a car in Meerut with a bullet wound.

Police are investigating a potential dispute between the victim and two other individuals.

An FIR has been registered based on a complaint by the victim's wife.

Bloodstains were recovered outside the house of one of the suspects, Arvind Tyagi.

A 23-year-old man was found dead with a bullet injury in a car parked along a highway in Meerut, police said on Tuesday.

The body of Tushar Tyagi was found on Monday night and preliminary inquiries with the victim's family revealed that he had an ongoing dispute with two persons.

Police Investigation Underway

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Abhijeet Kumar, police received information on Monday night that Tushar Tyagi had been murdered and his body was lying near the Panchli bridge area.

A police team from Kharkhauda police station, along with forensic experts and senior officers, reached the spot and conducted an inspection.

The body was sent for postmortem examination and the vehicle was taken into custody, police said.

FIR Filed, Suspects Identified

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's wife, an FIR has been registered against two persons.

During the investigation, police carried out inquiries in Dayomi village of Hapur district and found that Tushar Tyagi had left his house with his former acquaintances, Arvind and Bittu Tyagi, for some work, the ASP said.

Evidence Collected

Police also recovered bloodstains from outside Arvind Tyagi's house, which have been collected as evidence and sent for examination.