Man Dies After Stray Bullet Strike At Meerut Wedding

A 45-year-old man tragically died after being struck by a stray bullet during celebratory firing at a wedding ceremony in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, prompting a police investigation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A man was killed by a stray bullet during celebratory firing at a wedding in Meerut.

The victim, a neighbour, was struck during the bride's homecoming rituals.

The groom's uncle allegedly fired indiscriminately into the air with a pistol.

Police have registered a case and are conducting raids to apprehend the accused.

A 45-year-old man was killed after being hit by a stray bullet during celebratory firing at a wedding ceremony in Khadauli village here on Thursday, police said.

Tragic Incident During Wedding Homecoming

The victim, Subhash, was a neighbour of the family hosting the event. According to police, the incident took place during the homecoming rituals of local resident Adesh's bride.

As the family and villagers gathered to welcome the newlywed, the groom's uncle, Vicky, allegedly fired indiscriminately into the air with a pistol.

Police Investigation Underway

One of the bullets hit Subhash in the jaw, killing him on the spot, police said.

Police arrived at the scene upon receiving information and sent the body for a post-mortem.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Vinayak Gopal Bhosle stated that a case has been registered and multiple teams have been formed to trace the suspect.

"Raids are currently being conducted at various hideouts to apprehend the accused. He will be behind bars soon," he said.