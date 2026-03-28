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Home  » News » BSF Constable Dies from Gunshot Wound at Home in Meerut

BSF Constable Dies from Gunshot Wound at Home in Meerut

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

March 28, 2026 22:43 IST

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A 35-year-old Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was discovered dead at his Meerut home with a gunshot wound, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Photograph: @BSF_Rajasthan/X

Photograph: @BSF_Rajasthan/X

Key Points

  • BSF constable Nain Singh, 35, was found dead at his home in Dhanpur village, Meerut.
  • Singh, who was posted in West Bengal, was on leave at the time of his death.
  • Police have registered a case based on a complaint filed by the deceased's family.
  • An investigation is underway to identify and arrest the individuals responsible for the death of the BSF jawan.

A 35-year-old BSF jawan was found dead at his home in Meerut district on Saturday evening with a gunshot wound on his body, police said.

The incident was reported from Dhanpur village within the Inchauli police station limits of the district, they said.

 

SHO Bajrang Prasad told PTI that the deceased, BSF constable Nain Singh (35), was currently on leave.

Based on a complaint filed by the deceased's family, police have registered a case, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest the attackers, the SHO said.

The family members said Singh was posted in West Bengal and had come on March 6.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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