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Home  » News » Young Man Found Dead In UP Forest With Bullet Wound

Young Man Found Dead In UP Forest With Bullet Wound

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 01, 2026 11:46 IST

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A 23-year-old man was discovered dead in a Bulandshahr forest with a bullet wound, prompting a police investigation into a suspected suicide.

Key Points

  • A 23-year-old man was found dead in a Bulandshahr forest with a bullet injury.
  • Police suspect the death is a case of suicide, but are investigating all angles.
  • The deceased has been identified as Gajendra, a resident of Muradabad village.
  • A mobile phone, country-made pistol, and spent cartridge were found at the scene.

A 23-year-old man was found dead with a bullet injury in a forest area here on Monday, police said.

Police Investigation Underway

"Prima facie, the case appears to be one of suicide. However, all aspects of the incident are being thoroughly investigated," Sikandrabad Circle Officer Bhaskar Kumar said.

 

According to police, information was received through Dial-112 that a body was lying in the forest near Muradabad village.

The deceased was identified as Gajendra, a resident of Muradabad village.

Items Recovered From The Scene

Kumar said a mobile phone, a country-made pistol and a spent cartridge were recovered from the spot.

The body has been sent for postmortem examination.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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