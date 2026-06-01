Young Man Found Dead In UP Forest With Bullet Wound

A 23-year-old man was discovered dead in a Bulandshahr forest with a bullet wound, prompting a police investigation into a suspected suicide.

Key Points A 23-year-old man was found dead in a Bulandshahr forest with a bullet injury.

Police suspect the death is a case of suicide, but are investigating all angles.

The deceased has been identified as Gajendra, a resident of Muradabad village.

A mobile phone, country-made pistol, and spent cartridge were found at the scene.

A 23-year-old man was found dead with a bullet injury in a forest area here on Monday, police said.

Police Investigation Underway

"Prima facie, the case appears to be one of suicide. However, all aspects of the incident are being thoroughly investigated," Sikandrabad Circle Officer Bhaskar Kumar said.

According to police, information was received through Dial-112 that a body was lying in the forest near Muradabad village.

The deceased was identified as Gajendra, a resident of Muradabad village.

Items Recovered From The Scene

Kumar said a mobile phone, a country-made pistol and a spent cartridge were recovered from the spot.

The body has been sent for postmortem examination.