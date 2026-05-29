Man And Minor Girl Found Dead In Uttar Pradesh

A tragic discovery in Uttar Pradesh as the bodies of a young man and a minor girl were found hanging, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

Key Points Bodies of a young man and a minor girl discovered hanging from a tree in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh.

A complaint was filed against the man for allegedly luring away the minor girl.

Police had initiated a search for the missing individuals before the bodies were found.

The bodies were found in Pilkhana village, Naraura police station area.

Post-mortem examination is underway to determine the cause of death.

The bodies of a young man and a minor girl were found hanging from a tree on Friday in the Naraura police station in Bulandshahr district, police said.

Police Investigation Into Deaths

Superintendent of Police (Rural), Antariksh Jain, said that on May 27, a written complaint was lodged at the Dibai police station by the complainant, Kapil Kumar, against Gagan (22), alleging that he had lured away his minor sister.

Following the complaint, police promptly registered a case and began ongoing efforts to locate the missing individuals while investigating all aspects of the situation.

Discovery Of The Bodies

On Friday, the bodies were discovered hanging from a tree in Pilkhana village, located in the Naraura police station area, the SP said.

Police arrived at the scene and recovered the bodies, which appeared to have been there for approximately two days.

The bodies were brought down, and after completing the necessary formalities, they were sent for a post-mortem examination.