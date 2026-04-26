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Three Dead After Shooting At Gym In Bulandshahr

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 26, 2026 11:22 IST

A violent dispute at a gym in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, resulted in the deaths of three people, prompting a police investigation and the arrest of two suspects.

Key Points

  • Three individuals, Amardeep, Manish, and Akash, were fatally shot at a gym in Bulandshahr.
  • The shooting occurred after a dispute arose during a birthday party among acquaintances at the gym.
  • Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the Bulandshahr gym shooting incident.
  • Authorities have launched a search operation to apprehend the remaining suspects involved in the shooting.
  • An investigation is underway to determine the full circumstances surrounding the deadly gym shooting in Uttar Pradesh.

Three persons were shot dead after a dispute broke at a gym in Khurja Nagar area of Bulandshahr district, police said on Sunday.

Gym Shooting Incident Details

The incident took place on Saturday night and the deceased have been identified as Amardeep (30), Manish (28) and Akash (18), officials said, adding two of the accused have been arrested while a hunt is on for the others.

 

Preliminary investigation has found that the dispute at the gym stemmed from an argument that broke out during a birthday party among acquaintances.

Police Investigation Underway

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Meerut Range, Kalanidhi Naithani said, "Based on complaints and preliminary accounts, a quarrel had taken place among some youths at a gym. Police teams have reached the spot and are conducting checks in the vicinity".

Police have formed six teams to trace the accused and have so far arrested two persons, while efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining suspects, officials said.

The identities of the arrested accused have not been revealed by the police yet. Officials said some other individuals have also been detained for questioning and strict action has been ordered against all those involved.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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