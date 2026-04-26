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Three Dead After Shooting At Uttar Pradesh Gym

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 26, 2026 08:14 IST

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A violent dispute at a gym in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, resulted in the fatal shooting of three people, prompting a police investigation.

Key Points

  • Three individuals, Amardeep, Manish, and Akash, were fatally shot at a gym in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh.
  • The shooting occurred after a dispute escalated into violence among a group of people at the gym.
  • Police have launched an investigation and are reviewing CCTV footage to identify and arrest the accused.
  • The incident took place in the Khurja Nagar area of Bulandshahr district.

Three persons were shot dead after a dispute broke at a gym in Khurja Nagar area of Bulandshahr district, police said on Sunday.

Gym Shooting Incident Details

The incident took place on Saturday night and the deceased have been identified as Amardeep (30), Manish (28) and Akash (18), officials said.

 

The dispute broke out among a group of people at a gym over an issue that escalated into violence.

Police Investigation Underway

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Meerut Range, Kalanidhi Naithani said local police rushed to the spot.

"Based on complaints and preliminary accounts, a quarrel had taken place among some youths at a gym. Police teams have reached the spot and are conducting checks in the vicinity," he said.

Naithani said teams have been formed to arrest the accused and examine CCTV footage.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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