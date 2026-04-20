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Inquiry Ordered After Man Dies In Delhi Police Custody

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 20, 2026 17:53 IST

A 34-year-old man's death in Delhi police custody has triggered an inquiry, with initial reports suggesting dehydration as a possible cause.

Photograph: ANI on X

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points

  • A 34-year-old man died after his health deteriorated while in police custody in Delhi's Jahangirpuri.
  • Police detained the man, a resident of Bhalswa Dairy, on suspicion during routine night patrolling.
  • The man complained of uneasiness and breathlessness while at the police station and was taken to hospital where he died.
  • A preliminary medical opinion suggests dehydration as the cause of death, but a post-mortem will confirm the exact cause.
  • An inquiry has been initiated, and police state that all procedures are being conducted with transparency.

In a suspected case of custodial death, a 34-year-old man died after his health deteriorated while at a police station in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, with a preliminary medical opinion suggesting dehydration as the cause, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday when Anish, a resident of Bhalswa Dairy, was picked up by patrolling staff on the basis of suspicion and taken to a police station for verification.

 

Circumstances Surrounding the Death

According to officials, Anish was brought to the police station around 3:30 am during routine night patrolling. "While at the station, he complained of uneasiness and was given water. However, his condition worsened and he began experiencing breathlessness," a senior police officer said.

The officer said on his request, police personnel immediately shifted Anish to the Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial (BJRM) Hospital, where he died during treatment.

Police Investigation and Initial Findings

Police said an initial examination and the medico-legal case (MLC) report did not reveal any external injury or mark of assault on the body. This was also corroborated by the police staff present at the station at the time, including the sentry on duty.

"Anish is survived by his family and was married. He worked with his father at the Azadpur Sabzi Mandi. A preliminary medical opinion has suggested dehydration as the cause of death," the officer said.

Further Investigation Underway

Police said the deceased was in a weakened state and was suffering from an illness. He also had a history of substance abuse and reportedly been consuming alcohol continuously for the last few days, as stated by his family members.

Authorities said the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem. Inquest proceedings have been initiated in accordance with legal provisions and further investigation is underway. Police said all procedures are being conducted with due transparency and in accordance with the law. A police source said a team of senior officers will conduct an inquiry into the matter.

Custodial deaths are a sensitive issue in India, often leading to public outcry and demands for accountability. Under Indian law, police are required to follow strict protocols when detaining individuals to ensure their safety and well-being. The inquiry will likely focus on whether these protocols were followed in this case.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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