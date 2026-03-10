Delhi Man Killed by Train While Pursuing Mobile Phone Thief

A Delhi man tragically died after being struck by a train while pursuing a mobile phone snatcher at Shahdara railway station, prompting a police investigation and the arrest of the accused.

Photograph: ANI on X

Delhi Police has arrested a snatcher in connection with an incident in which a man was run over by a train while chasing the accused who stole his mobile phone at Shahdara railway station, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Rohit Jha (25), was apprehended on Monday following an investigation into the incident that took place on March 6.

"The police station at Old Delhi Railway Station was informed through a railway memo at around 4.53 pm on Friday that a man was run over by a train near platform 3," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railway) Bharat Reddy said in a statement.

Reddy said police registered a case and launched a probe, during which officers analysed footage from several CCTV cameras installed in and around the railway station.

They subsequently arrested Jha on March 9.

Accused Had Prior Offences

Police said Jha was previously involved in three cases of similar offences. He is a drug addict who allegedly snatched from people to sustain his addiction.

"We have also apprehended the person to whom he sold stolen mobile phones," Reddy said.

The deceased was identified as Rohit Kumar (22), a resident of Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh.

Preliminary investigation had revealed that Kumar's mobile phone was snatched on platform 3 of Shahdara railway station. While chasing the snatcher, Kumar failed to notice the approaching Delhi-Kathgodam Express, which ran over him.