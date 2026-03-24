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Delhi Police Investigate Murder After Man's Body Found Near Metro

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 24, 2026 18:26 IST

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Delhi Police have launched a murder investigation after a 39-year-old man was found dead with visible injuries near the Jafrabad metro station, prompting a search for suspects and a review of CCTV footage.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A 39-year-old man, Aqeel Ahmed, was found dead near Jafrabad metro station in Delhi with visible injuries.
  • Delhi Police have registered a murder case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
  • Multiple police teams are working to identify and apprehend the suspects involved in the murder.
  • CCTV footage from the area is being analysed as part of the ongoing murder investigation in Delhi.

The body of a 39-year-old man was found with several visible injuries near Jafrabad metro station in northeast Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Aqeel Ahmed, a resident of Welcome.

 

Police said information regarding a body lying near the metro station was received at Welcome police station on early Monday.

A team rushed to the spot and found Ahmed with visible injuries on his body. He was declared dead, and the body was shifted to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital for post-mortem, a senior police officer said.

Investigation Details

Crime and forensic teams were called to the scene, and relevant evidence was collected. A case has been registered under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in connection with the incident, police said.

"Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the accused persons. Multiple teams have been deployed and nearby CCTV footage is being analysed," a senior officer said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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