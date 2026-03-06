HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Delhi Man Killed by Train While Pursuing Mobile Phone Thief

Delhi Man Killed by Train While Pursuing Mobile Phone Thief

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
March 06, 2026 22:43 IST

In a tragic incident in Delhi, a 22-year-old man lost his life after being struck by a train while chasing a snatcher who had allegedly stolen his mobile phone at Shahdara railway station, prompting a police investigation.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points

  • A 22-year-old man died after being hit by a train while chasing a snatcher at Shahdara railway station in Delhi.
  • The victim, Rohit Kumar, was pursuing the thief who allegedly stole his mobile phone on Platform 3.
  • Police are investigating the snatching incident and reviewing CCTV footage to identify and arrest the suspect.
  • A case of snatching has been registered, and further investigations are underway at the Old Delhi Railway Station.

A 22-year-old man was mowed down by a train on Friday evening while he was hot on the heels of a snatcher who had allegedly lifted his mobile phone at a railway station in northeast Delhi, police said.

The incident was reported at the Old Delhi Railway Station (ODRS) police station around 4.55 pm after the Railway Protection Force (RPF) control room relayed that a person had been run over by a train at Platform 3 of Shahdara railway station, they said.

 

A police team reached the spot and crime and forensic science laboratory (FSL) units were called to inspect the scene, an officer said.

The deceased was identified as Rohit Kumar (22), a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district.

Investigation Details

Preliminary investigation revealed that Kumar's mobile phone was allegedly snatched on Platform 3. Chasing the snatcher, he failed to notice the 15035 Delhi-Kathgodam Express and came in front of the train, and was run over, police said.

The body was shifted to Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital in Delhi for preparation of the medico-legal case (MLC) and preservation, the officer said.

Police said CCTV footage from the railway station is being examined to identify the alleged snatcher, and efforts are on to arrest the suspect.

A case of snatching has been registered in this connection and further proceedings are underway, they added.

© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
