Delhi metro station collapses, 1 killed by falling debris

A 53-year-old man died on Thursday when a portion of the Gokulpuri Metro Station on the Pink Line in northeast Delhi collapsed, the police said.

The man was on his scooter when he came under the debris of the collapsed wall of the elevated station platform.

The deceased was identified as Vinod Kumar by the police, a resident of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Colony of nearby Karawal Nagar area.

According to the police, four more people sustained injuries in the incident and are undergoing treatment at GTB Hospital in Dilshad Garden. Two motor cycles and two scooters were damaged in the collapse.

The incident took place at 11 am when a boundary wall (Eastern side) of the elevated platform and part of a slab fell on the road below, according to a police officer. Some portion of the slab is still hanging.

The Pink Line metro runs between Majlis Park and Shiv Vihar metro stations.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast Delhi) Joy Tirkey said as the Gokulpuri police station is located next to the metro station, the local staff including the Station House Officer rushed to the spot soon after the incident.

"Four persons were injured due to the collapse. Our staff with the help of locals and officials of fire departments pulled them out of the debris and rushed to them GTB hospital," Tirkey had earlier said.

Tirkey said that about 40-50 metres of the wall along with the slab collapsed.

Several video clips of the incident shot on mobile phones by passersby also emerged on the social media, showing policemen removing the rubble of the collapsed portion from road and part of a ledge hanging precariously.

A Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said the collapse was reported at 11.10 am and four fire tenders were immediately pressed into service.

Assistant Divisional Officer (DFS) CL Meena said two persons were rescued by the Delhi police while two others were taken out by the fire officials.

He said the area on the road has been cordoned off till the hanging portion of the slab be removed.

A police officer said the metro station has been shut for now. An inspection will be conducted the team of experts before a repair work can be carried out.

A case under relevant sections of law will be registered in this matter, the police said.