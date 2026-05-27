HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Delhi Man Drowns In Canal While Bathing

Delhi Man Drowns In Canal While Bathing

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 27, 2026 13:19 IST

x

A 21-year-old man tragically drowned in a Delhi canal after being swept away by strong currents while bathing, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances.

Key Points

  • A 21-year-old man drowned in a canal near Bawana, Delhi, after being swept away by strong currents.
  • The deceased, identified as Aman, was a resident of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.
  • Aman and a colleague went to the canal to bathe when the incident occurred.
  • Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the drowning in the Delhi canal.

A 21-year-old man drowned in a canal near Sector-4 in Bawana on Monday after being swept away by strong currents while taking a bath with a colleague, police said.

The deceased was identified as Aman, a resident of Raj Nagar in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

 

Details of the Incident

Police received information about a body found in the canal at approximately 4.44 pm at the Bawana police station.

"During the enquiry, it was found that Aman had come to an automotive company in Bawana along with his colleague Dheeraj for verification-related work," the officer said.

According to the police, the two later went to the canal for a bath, where Aman was swept away by the strong current and subsequently drowned. Police teams reached the spot after receiving the information and initiated legal proceedings.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain all circumstances related to the incident, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Unidentified Man's Body Recovered From Delhi Canal
Unidentified Man's Body Recovered From Delhi Canal
Uttarakhand Man Drowns in Maharashtra Lake
Uttarakhand Man Drowns in Maharashtra Lake
Body Of Man Who Jumped Into Agra Canal Recovered
Body Of Man Who Jumped Into Agra Canal Recovered
Man drowns in stormwater drain in Bengaluru, case booked
Man drowns in stormwater drain in Bengaluru, case booked
Delhi Man Killed in Bawana Shooting; Investigation Underway

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

15 Sensational Mango Recipes

webstory image 2

9 Things To Know About Sugar Substitute Stevia

webstory image 3

8 Places From The World Of Sherlock Holmes & Doyle

VIDEOS

WATCH: Baby leopard spotted in Rampuri camp0:33

WATCH: Baby leopard spotted in Rampuri camp

Congress leaders pay floral tribute to former PM Jawaharlal Nehru1:25

Congress leaders pay floral tribute to former PM...

Video: Illegal migrants flock border to return as Bengal starts deportation drive3:37

Video: Illegal migrants flock border to return as Bengal...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO