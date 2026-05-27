Delhi Man Drowns In Canal While Bathing

A 21-year-old man tragically drowned in a Delhi canal after being swept away by strong currents while bathing, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances.

Key Points A 21-year-old man drowned in a canal near Bawana, Delhi, after being swept away by strong currents.

The deceased, identified as Aman, was a resident of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Aman and a colleague went to the canal to bathe when the incident occurred.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the drowning in the Delhi canal.

A 21-year-old man drowned in a canal near Sector-4 in Bawana on Monday after being swept away by strong currents while taking a bath with a colleague, police said.

The deceased was identified as Aman, a resident of Raj Nagar in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

Details of the Incident

Police received information about a body found in the canal at approximately 4.44 pm at the Bawana police station.

"During the enquiry, it was found that Aman had come to an automotive company in Bawana along with his colleague Dheeraj for verification-related work," the officer said.

According to the police, the two later went to the canal for a bath, where Aman was swept away by the strong current and subsequently drowned. Police teams reached the spot after receiving the information and initiated legal proceedings.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain all circumstances related to the incident, police added.