Body Of Man Who Jumped Into Agra Canal Recovered

A 25-year-old man's body has been recovered from the Agra Canal in Faridabad after he allegedly jumped in due to a family dispute over unemployment.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 25-year-old man's body was recovered from the Agra Canal in Faridabad after he allegedly jumped in following a family dispute.

The man, identified as Sudhanshu, was reportedly upset after being rebuked by his mother for being unemployed.

Sudhanshu left home with his wife and jumped into the canal near Sector 37, Faridabad.

An SDRF team recovered Sudhanshu's body after a two-day search operation.

Two days after a 25-year-old man allegedly jumped into the Agra Canal near Sector 37 here after a family dispute, an SDRF team found his body near the Kheri bridge on Friday, police said.

Details of the Incident

According to police, Sudhanshu (25), a resident of Chetan Colony, was rebuked by his mother on Wednesday for not doing any work and sitting at home.

An upset Sudhanshu left home soon after with his wife and went to a bridge over the Agra Canal near Sector 37. While the man jumped into the canal, his wife was stopped by the passersby, who alerted the Palla police station about the incident after dropping the woman off at her home, police said.

Recovery and Investigation

"After a two-day search, an SDRF team recovered Sudhanshu's body on Friday and handed it over to the family after a post-mortem," Palla SHO Satya Prakash said.

Background on Sudhanshu

According to police, Sudhanshu used to work for a company before quitting his job. He remained unemployed since then, leading to tensions at his home.

He got married about a year ago, and his wife was in the fourth month of her pregnancy, police said.