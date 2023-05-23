Man drowns in stormwater drain in Bengaluru, case booked

A 32-year-old man in Bengaluru drowned after he slipped and fell in a stormwater drain, the police said.

IMAGE: Lokesh's body was found 5km away from the spot. Photograph: ANI

His body was found 5 km away from the spot.

A case of unnatural death was registered at Kempapura Agrahara Police Station.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Lokesh.

Suspecting the reason behind the incident, the police said that the deceased may have tried to gauge the depth of a stormwater drain during which he slipped and fell into it on Sunday.

However, Lokesh's kin alleged that he slipped and fell into the stormwater drain and was washed away.

"Lokesh is said to have slipped and fallen in the Kempapura Agrahara area and his body was traced in Byatarayanapura on Mysore road, nearly 5 km away," informed the police.

The officials also informed that the Kempapura police station has registered a case of unnatural death.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.