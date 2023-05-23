News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Man drowns in stormwater drain in Bengaluru, case booked

Man drowns in stormwater drain in Bengaluru, case booked

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 23, 2023 11:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A 32-year-old man in Bengaluru drowned after he slipped and fell in a stormwater drain, the police said.

IMAGE: Lokesh's body was found 5km away from the spot. Photograph: ANI

His body was found 5 km away from the spot.

A case of unnatural death was registered at Kempapura Agrahara Police Station.

 

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Lokesh.

Suspecting the reason behind the incident, the police said that the deceased may have tried to gauge the depth of a stormwater drain during which he slipped and fell into it on Sunday.

However, Lokesh's kin alleged that he slipped and fell into the stormwater drain and was washed away.

"Lokesh is said to have slipped and fallen in the Kempapura Agrahara area and his body was traced in Byatarayanapura on Mysore road, nearly 5 km away," informed the police.

The officials also informed that the Kempapura police station has registered a case of unnatural death.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Print this article
Car driver booked for techie's death in Bengaluru rain
Car driver booked for techie's death in Bengaluru rain
In waterlogged B'luru, techies ride tractors to office
In waterlogged B'luru, techies ride tractors to office
Overnight spell of rain brings Bengaluru to its knees
Overnight spell of rain brings Bengaluru to its knees
'It'll be master vs apprentice'
'It'll be master vs apprentice'
MFs lap up beaten-down Nykaa, Zomato in April
MFs lap up beaten-down Nykaa, Zomato in April
Rajamouli Mourns RRR Actor
Rajamouli Mourns RRR Actor
Welcome To Cannes, Sunny Leone!
Welcome To Cannes, Sunny Leone!
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Bengaluru: Car stuck in neck-deep water, woman dies

Bengaluru: Car stuck in neck-deep water, woman dies

'There seems to be a threat every time it rains'

'There seems to be a threat every time it rains'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances