Delhi Man Killed in Bawana Shooting; Investigation Underway

A 24-year-old man was shot dead near a banquet hall in outer north Delhi's Bawana area on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place near Raj Vatika in the Pooth Khurd area, they said.

"A police team rushed to the spot after receiving the call and found the man lying critically injured with a gunshot wound. He was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead," a police officer said.

The deceased was identified as Bhupender, the officer said.

Police Investigation Launched

"We have registered an FIR, and further investigation was launched. Police teams have been deployed to gather manual and technical intelligence to identify and apprehend the accused involved in the incident," the officer said, adding that investigators are scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas.

The body has been preserved in a mortuary for post-mortem to ascertain further details related to the cause and circumstances of death, the police said.