Delhi Man Killed in Bawana Shooting; Investigation Underway

Delhi Man Killed in Bawana Shooting; Investigation Underway

Source: PTI
March 08, 2026 15:53 IST

A 24-year-old man was fatally shot in Delhi's Bawana area, prompting a police investigation to find the suspect and determine the circumstances surrounding the deadly incident.

Key Points

  • A 24-year-old man, identified as Bhupender, was shot dead near a banquet hall in Delhi's Bawana area.
  • Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) and are investigating the shooting incident.
  • Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage and gathering intelligence to identify and apprehend the suspect in the Bawana shooting.
  • The victim's body has been sent for post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death.

A 24-year-old man was shot dead near a banquet hall in outer north Delhi's Bawana area on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place near Raj Vatika in the Pooth Khurd area, they said.

 

"A police team rushed to the spot after receiving the call and found the man lying critically injured with a gunshot wound. He was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead," a police officer said.

The deceased was identified as Bhupender, the officer said.

Police Investigation Launched

"We have registered an FIR, and further investigation was launched. Police teams have been deployed to gather manual and technical intelligence to identify and apprehend the accused involved in the incident," the officer said, adding that investigators are scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas.

The body has been preserved in a mortuary for post-mortem to ascertain further details related to the cause and circumstances of death, the police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
