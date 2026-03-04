HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Uttarakhand Man Drowns in Maharashtra Lake

Uttarakhand Man Drowns in Maharashtra Lake

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
March 04, 2026 22:15 IST

A 23-year-old man tragically drowned in Ravanwadi Lake, Bhandara, Maharashtra, after an unauthorised boat trip turned deadly, highlighting the dangers of unsupervised water activities.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points

  • A 23-year-old man from Uttarakhand drowned in Ravanwadi lake in Bhandara district.
  • The man and his friends took a boat onto the lake without permission.
  • The boat lost balance, causing the group to jump into the water.
  • While his friends swam to safety, the man ventured too deep and drowned.
  • A case has been registered under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

A 23-year-old man, originally from Uttarakhand, drowned in the Ravanwadi lake in Bhandara district on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Saurabh Mehera, was working in a restaurant in Nagpur. On March 3, he and his friends had gone to Ravanwadi, a popular tourist spot.

 

Police said Mehera and his friends untied a moored boat without permission and rowed to the centre of the lake.

"The boat suddenly lost its balance, forcing the group to jump into the water. While Mehera's companions swam to safety, he ventured too deep and could not resurface," police said.

His body was recovered on Wednesday afternoon after an overnight search operation.

A case has been registered under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) at Adyal police station based on a complaint by Mehera's relative.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
