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Man Killed In Elephant Attack Near Kotagiri

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 30, 2026 21:38 IST

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A man tragically died in an elephant attack near Kotagiri, Tamil Nadu, prompting a safety advisory from the forest department regarding increased elephant activity.

Key Points

  • A 44-year-old man was killed by an elephant near Kotagiri in the Nilgiris district.
  • The incident occurred while the victim was walking along a road to his village at night.
  • Authorities have launched an investigation into the fatal elephant attack.
  • The forest department has issued a safety advisory due to increased elephant movement during jackfruit season.
  • Immediate relief of Rs 50,000 was provided to the victim's family.

A 44-year-old man died after an elephant attacked him at Mettukal Village near Kotagiri in Nilgiris district, police said on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Kumar, a resident of Mettukkal an Irular tribal village located within lower Kotagiri in Nilgiris district, they said.

 

Details Of The Elephant Attack

The incident occured when the victim was walking along the concrete road connecting the main highway to his village on Friday night. He was attacked by a wild elephant and died on the spot.

Villagers returning from work discovered the body and alerted authorities on Saturday. Accordingly, a Forest Department team led by the forest range officers of Kotagiri inspected the scene.

Investigation And Relief Efforts

Subsequently, the police recovered the body and sent it to the Kotagiri government hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The Nilgiris district forest officer M G Ganesan, met Chitra, the wife of the deceased, and presented her with a cheque for Rs 50,000 as immediate relief.

Safety Advisory Issued

The lower Kotagiri Police have registered a case and are conducting an investigation.

Meanwhile, the forest department officials have issued a public advisory that elephant movement is currently high due to the ongoing jackfruit season. They urged residents in areas adjacent to forests to refrain from venturing out during late-night hours without proper safety precautions.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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