Wild Elephant Kills Boy In Nilgiris District

A 12-year-old boy tragically died after being attacked by a wild elephant in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu, raising concerns about human-animal conflict in the region.

Key Points A 12-year-old boy was fatally attacked by a wild elephant near Gudalur in the Nilgiris district.

The boy was returning home from a shop when the elephant emerged from a thicket and attacked him.

Villagers attempted to rescue the boy, but he succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Police and forest officials are investigating the incident and working to prevent future human-animal conflicts.

A 12-year-old boy was killed when he was attacked by a wild elephant near Gudalur in the Nilgiris district, police said on Wednesday.

Details Of The Elephant Attack

The boy who was returning home from a shop was shocked when the wild elephant suddenly appeared from a thicket and charged at him.

Hearing his cries for help, a few villagers who rushed to his help managed to rescue him and admitted the lad to a hospital in Pandalur. However, he succumbed to injuries, police said.

Investigation And Prevention Efforts

The Pandalur police have registered a case and are investigating. The forest officials are also involved in efforts to prevent man-animal conflict in the area.

The tragic incident occurred at Pakkanam near Gudalur on Tuesday evening when the boy was walking home, police said.