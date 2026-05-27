Wild Elephant Kills Boy In Nilgiris District

A 12-year-old boy tragically died after being attacked by a wild elephant in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu, raising concerns about human-animal conflict in the region.
Key Points
- A 12-year-old boy was fatally attacked by a wild elephant near Gudalur in the Nilgiris district.
- The boy was returning home from a shop when the elephant emerged from a thicket and attacked him.
- Villagers attempted to rescue the boy, but he succumbed to his injuries in hospital.
- Police and forest officials are investigating the incident and working to prevent future human-animal conflicts.
A 12-year-old boy was killed when he was attacked by a wild elephant near Gudalur in the Nilgiris district, police said on Wednesday.
Details Of The Elephant Attack
The boy who was returning home from a shop was shocked when the wild elephant suddenly appeared from a thicket and charged at him.
Hearing his cries for help, a few villagers who rushed to his help managed to rescue him and admitted the lad to a hospital in Pandalur. However, he succumbed to injuries, police said.
Investigation And Prevention Efforts
The Pandalur police have registered a case and are investigating. The forest officials are also involved in efforts to prevent man-animal conflict in the area.
The tragic incident occurred at Pakkanam near Gudalur on Tuesday evening when the boy was walking home, police said.