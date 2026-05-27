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Wild Elephant Kills Boy In Nilgiris District

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 27, 2026 12:38 IST

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A 12-year-old boy tragically died after being attacked by a wild elephant in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu, raising concerns about human-animal conflict in the region.

Key Points

  • A 12-year-old boy was fatally attacked by a wild elephant near Gudalur in the Nilgiris district.
  • The boy was returning home from a shop when the elephant emerged from a thicket and attacked him.
  • Villagers attempted to rescue the boy, but he succumbed to his injuries in hospital.
  • Police and forest officials are investigating the incident and working to prevent future human-animal conflicts.

A 12-year-old boy was killed when he was attacked by a wild elephant near Gudalur in the Nilgiris district, police said on Wednesday.

Details Of The Elephant Attack

The boy who was returning home from a shop was shocked when the wild elephant suddenly appeared from a thicket and charged at him.

 

Hearing his cries for help, a few villagers who rushed to his help managed to rescue him and admitted the lad to a hospital in Pandalur. However, he succumbed to injuries, police said.

Investigation And Prevention Efforts

The Pandalur police have registered a case and are investigating. The forest officials are also involved in efforts to prevent man-animal conflict in the area.

The tragic incident occurred at Pakkanam near Gudalur on Tuesday evening when the boy was walking home, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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