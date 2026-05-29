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Home  » News » Wild Elephant Tramples Farmer To Death In Tamil Nadu

Wild Elephant Tramples Farmer To Death In Tamil Nadu

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 29, 2026 11:40 IST

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A farmer in Tamil Nadu tragically died after being attacked by a wild elephant near his village, highlighting the ongoing human-wildlife conflict in the region.

Key Points

  • A 40-year-old farmer in Erode, Tamil Nadu, was killed in a wild elephant attack.
  • The farmer, Thangaraj, was attacked near his village while stepping out.
  • Family members and neighbours alerted forest and police officials after hearing his cries.
  • Authorities arrived at the scene and confirmed the farmer's death, initiating an investigation.

A 40-year-old farmer was trampled to death by a wild elephant in this district on Friday, police said.

According to police, the victim, Thangaraj, a resident of Eppathampalayam forest village had stepped out to attend nature's call, when a male elephant attacked and killed him on the spot.

 

Investigation Launched After Fatal Elephant Attack

On hearing his cries, family members and neighbours rushed to the spot and informed the forest and police officials. They arrived soon after and confirmed his death.

A case was registered and investigation is on.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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