UP man ends life in Saudi during video call with newlywed wife

UP man ends life in Saudi during video call with newlywed wife

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 29, 2025 15:10 IST

A 24-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district allegedly died by suicide in Saudi Arabia during a video call with his newly married wife in India, police said on Wednesday.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

A police official in Muzaffarnagar said Aas Mohammad Ansari allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling of his residence in Riyadh on October 26 following a heated argument with his wife Sania (21) during a video call.

After the incident, his wife informed relatives living in Saudi Arabia, who rushed to his residence and found him dead, according to his family.

 

A relative, Amjad Ali, said efforts are underway to bring the body back to Muzaffarnagar for burial.

Family members on Wednesday said the couple had married earlier this year on April 7 at Bhopa village.

Ansari had travelled to Saudi Arabia around two-and-a-half months ago for work.

Family members said the Indian Embassy in Riyadh has been informed and necessary documentation is being arranged to repatriate the mortal remains.

Police said they are probing the details of the matter, including the issue over which the couple had the argument.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
