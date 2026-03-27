Man's Suicide Note Blames Brothers and Wives for Harassment

A Faridabad man's tragic suicide is under investigation after he posted a social media video accusing his brothers and their wives of driving him to despair through relentless harassment of his wife and children.

Photograph: Pixabay

Key Points A 30-year-old man in Faridabad allegedly committed suicide, posting a video on Facebook before his death.

The deceased, identified as Aslam, accused his brothers and sisters-in-law of harassing his wife and children in the social media post.

Aslam claimed his family members questioned why he didn't die, despite him sending money home regularly.

Police have initiated an investigation and are awaiting the arrival of Aslam's family to proceed further.

A 30-year-old man allegedly committed suicide after sharing a post on social media holding his brothers and their wives responsible for his death, police said on Friday.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Aslam, a native of Bihar. He lived on rent in a room and worked as a labourer.

The matter came to light when he didn't come to work on Friday morning. His colleagues went to check in on him in his room and found him hanging. They informed the police.

His friends noticed that he had posted a video on his Facebook page where he said that he had left his home to earn some money.

In the video, Aslam alleged that his two brothers and sisters-in-law harass his wife and children.

He said in the video that although he sends money to his mother every month, his brothers and sisters-in-law ask his wife why her husband doesn't die.

He wrote in the post that justice should be provided to his wife and children. They, too, have a right to the land, police said.

"My two brothers and their wives are responsible for my death," he wrote in this post.

A senior police officer said that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination and Aslam's family has been informed. Further action will be taken only after their arrival.