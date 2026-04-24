Gurugram Man Dies After Suspected Sex Drug Overdose

A 29-year-old man tragically died in Gurugram due to a suspected overdose of a sex-enhancing drug, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points A 29-year-old man in Gurugram died from a suspected overdose of a sex-enhancing drug.

Police recovered wrappers of medicines and health supplements from the man's rented room.

The man, who worked for the Quality Council of India, was found dead after a co-worker alerted the police.

Police suspect a possible overdose of a sex-enhancing drug led to a heart attack.

The viscera and recovered medicines have been sent for forensic testing to determine the exact cause of death.

A 29-year-old man living in a rented PG flat in Sector 53 area died allegedly after an overdose of a sex-enhancing drug, with police recovering wrappers of some medicines and health supplements from the room, police said on Friday.

According to the police, the deceased, Rohit Lal, was a native of Nagpur and worked in the office of the Quality Council of India, New Delhi and lived in a rented flat in Gurugram.

Investigation Into Suspected Drug Overdose

Police handed over the body to the family after a postmortem. The incident came to light on Thursday morning when Lal's co-worker informed the police.

According to the co-worker, the two often went to the office together, but that day Lal was neither answering his phone nor opening his room door, they added.

Police Find Medicines, Suspect Heart Attack

After receiving information, police arrived at the scene and broke down the door, where they found the young man lying dead on the bed. Wrappers of some medicines and health supplements were also recovered from the room, said police.

A senior investigating officer said that the preliminary investigations revealed that Lal had invited his fiancee to meet him, but he died before.

Police suspect that he had taken a sex-enhancing drug, a possible overdose of which may have led to the heart attack.

Forensic Tests To Determine Cause Of Death

"We sent viscera and the recovered medicines to FSL for testing. The exact cause of death will be revealed only after the viscera report is received. We are investigating all aspects," Sector 53 SHO Satender Rawal said.